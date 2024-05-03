Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $87.00 at Loop Capital

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TKR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. Timken has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

