Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.73

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.73 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 61.50 ($0.77). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 10,265 shares traded.

Tissue Regenix Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £43.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3,075.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01.

About Tissue Regenix Group

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of bone graft substitutes and soft tissue in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dCELL, BioRinse, and GBM-V segments. It also provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue to repair diseased or damaged body parts; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductivity to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

