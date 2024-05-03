TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price target on shares of TMX Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.13.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$36.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.67. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$27.69 and a 52 week high of C$37.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMX Group

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

