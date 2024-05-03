Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $24.32 Average PT from Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Toast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toast

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.76. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,510 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,171. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Toast by 149.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $70,270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,600,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.