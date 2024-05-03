Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,959 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.5% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $63,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $858.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $865.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $272.40 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.55.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

