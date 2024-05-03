TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $95,147,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 133,835 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 275,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 157,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TopBuild by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $408.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $199.31 and a 12-month high of $452.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.34 and a 200 day moving average of $357.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.90.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

