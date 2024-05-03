Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.74

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.74 and traded as low as $9.12. Toray Industries shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 20,446 shares changing hands.

Toray Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Toray Industries, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

