TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.04

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.04 and traded as low as $1.72. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 144,773 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.28.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

