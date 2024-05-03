Traders Buy High Volume of NexGen Energy Call Options (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 18,258 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 173% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,688 call options.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

NXE opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 409.20 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,505,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,062 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 21,816,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,210 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 344,242 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

