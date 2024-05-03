Traders Buy High Volume of NexGen Energy Call Options (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 18,258 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 173% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,688 call options.
NexGen Energy Stock Up 4.9 %
NXE opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 409.20 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12.
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NexGen Energy
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.