Traders Purchase High Volume of Apollo Global Management Put Options (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,331 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,790 put options.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $55,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21,540.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 174.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $112.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

