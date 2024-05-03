Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 28,210 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. Cameco has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $52.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 124.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cameco by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Cameco by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

