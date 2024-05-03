Trainline’s (TRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.66) to GBX 428 ($5.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trainline
Trainline Price Performance
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
Read More
