TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given New $130.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $124.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.00 and a beta of 1.87.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $380,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,155.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $380,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,155.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,078 shares of company stock worth $8,691,221. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

