TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $125.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $124.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.26.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,358.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,078 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.