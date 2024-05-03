TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $124.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 15,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,403,060.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 15,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,403,060.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,358.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,078 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

