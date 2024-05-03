Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $88.72 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 305.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

