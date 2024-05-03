TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.55. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

TCBK stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.54. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

