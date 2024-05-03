TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Rating Reiterated by BWS Financial

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.56% from the stock’s current price.

TriMas Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. TriMas has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 30.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,517 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in TriMas by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,757,000 after purchasing an additional 422,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in TriMas by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

