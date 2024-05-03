Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Price Up 46.1%

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 46.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 52.60 ($0.66). Approximately 206,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 106,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.45).

Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £20.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,766.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.39.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

