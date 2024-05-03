Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 96770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,645,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,058,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,088,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,720,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,935,000 after purchasing an additional 146,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

