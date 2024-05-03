Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.02, but opened at $27.19. Trinity Industries shares last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 146,252 shares traded.

The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRN

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 61.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.