Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $24.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.5% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,692 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

