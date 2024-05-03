Truist Financial Boosts Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $35.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s previous close.

EPD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 10.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

