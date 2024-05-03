Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,601 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $698,325,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,977,000 after acquiring an additional 193,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,965,000 after acquiring an additional 151,659 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 35.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,586,000 after acquiring an additional 78,699 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after acquiring an additional 72,105 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $385.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

