Truist Financial Corp Buys 56,460 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,460 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITM opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

