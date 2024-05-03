Truist Financial Corp Buys 75,446 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,446 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $55.74.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.