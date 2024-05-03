Truist Financial Corp Buys 80,866 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,866 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

