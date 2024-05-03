Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $295.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.85. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $227.92 and a 1-year high of $308.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

