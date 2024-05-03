Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 405,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,291,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $162.51 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

