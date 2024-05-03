Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,800,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,222,000 after buying an additional 404,609 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,052,000 after buying an additional 389,431 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $102.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.56 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.93.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

