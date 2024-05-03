Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3,688.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,994 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,098,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,289 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 126,532 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

CGCP stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.