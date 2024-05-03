Truist Financial Corp Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,232,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in THOR Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 16,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.16. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

