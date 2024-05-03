Truist Financial Corp Has $9.93 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,014,000 after acquiring an additional 38,061 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 456,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 2.6 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.