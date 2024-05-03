Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of SEI Investments worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 45.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 26.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock worth $14,481,612. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $66.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

