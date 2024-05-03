Truist Financial Corp Purchases 66,524 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,524 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of XEL opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

