Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 287,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 257,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

