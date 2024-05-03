Truist Financial Corp Sells 10,093 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Glacier Bancorp worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 536.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 112,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 94,422 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,024,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 239,168 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,992,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 172,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 47,142 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $44.06.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

