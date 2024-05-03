Truist Financial Corp Sells 160,193 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 55,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 559,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 59,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,627,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.