Truist Financial Corp Sells 183,411 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 183,411 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.31% of CNX Resources worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,018,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2,200.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 676,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 647,328 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 460,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 380,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,009,000 after acquiring an additional 376,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 280,849 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.36. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.