Truist Financial Corp Sells 38,325 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,325 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,819,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,275,000 after purchasing an additional 224,810 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Avient by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,580,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after acquiring an additional 215,709 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avient by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 737,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 180,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,334,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,015,000 after acquiring an additional 176,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 108,090 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.10%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

