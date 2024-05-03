Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,076 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $107.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

