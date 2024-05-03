Truist Financial Corp Sells 68,378 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,378 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $44.93 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

