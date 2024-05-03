Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.69.

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $280.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

