Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,411 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.