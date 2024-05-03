Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $40.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.50 to $40.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

NYSE:TFC opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

