Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $88,191.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,150 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $169,150. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

