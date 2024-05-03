UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 858,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 262,190 shares.The stock last traded at $80.56 and had previously closed at $79.66.

UMBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $114,494.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at $675,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other UMB Financial news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at $675,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,079 shares of company stock worth $2,159,628. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 265,399 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,905,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,722,000 after acquiring an additional 63,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,817,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,767,000 after acquiring an additional 75,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

