United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $559.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 68.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

