Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.70

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.70 and traded as low as $1.90. Upland Software shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 383,359 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

