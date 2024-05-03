Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Gap Up to $1.67

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.75. Ur-Energy shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 1,472,994 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on URG. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.60 to $3.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ur-Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.87.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on URG

Ur-Energy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Free Report ) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.